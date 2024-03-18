City of St. John’s and First Light to Host Community Feast

The City of St. John’s and First Light have partnered to host a Community Feast on Thursday to collect ideas and feedback from the urban Indigenous community that will help inform the creation of a new Downtown Neighbourhood Plan.

This event will support the City’s broader public engagement plan. This is the final public consultation event in development of the downtown plan.

The event will take place at the First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity on Bannerman Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A meal will be served. There is no cost to participate. Those who wish to participate are invited to register in advance. There will also be an online survey for those un are unable to attend.