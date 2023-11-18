City council seeking resident feedback for Budget 2024

Each year, Council ratifies the City of St. John’s’ annual budget and sets the mill rates in December for the upcoming year. The budget outlines the City’s projected revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year.

Feedback to inform the budget is collected continuously throughout the year by Council from constituents. This feedback is reviewed and reflected upon by Council when making budget decisions.

In preparation for the delivery of the 2024 budget in December, the City is encouraging residents to submit any final feedback through the Access Centre by dialing 311 or 709-754-2489 or by email at [email protected]. Residents can also provide feedback directly to their Council representative.