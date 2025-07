The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a collision at a construction site in Frenchman’s Cove over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 12, around 6:30 p.m., an excavator working along the water’s edge became unstable and quickly slid beneath the surface becoming submerged. A nearby employee jumped into the water and pulled the heavy equipment operator from the vehicle. Both men were uninjured.

The RNC investigation has concluded with no charges laid.