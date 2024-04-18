News

City announces recipients of civic awards at 2024 Applause Awards Gala; Gushue wins team of the year

Posted: April 18, 2024 11:04 am
By Web Team


The City of St. John’s presented its civic awards at a gala event at the St. John’s Convention Centre.

“The City is proud to honour the remarkable contributions of our community with a range of awards, spotlighting excellence of individuals, groups and organizations,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “On behalf of Council, I extend my congratulations to all nominees and recipients. You have all made a lasting impact on our community.”

Awards presented include:

Senior of the Year

  • Dr. Steven Wolinetz

Youth of the Year

  • Junior Youth of the Year – Alexis MacDonald
  • Senior Youth of the Year – Sheza Chowdhury

2023 Athletes of the Year Awards

  • Marg Davis Award for Female Athlete of the Year: Kate Bazeley, Athletics
  • Tom “Dynamite” Dunn Award for Male Athlete of the Year: James Clarke, Rugby
  • Team of the Year – Team Gushue, Curling

Climate Change Leadership Awards

  • Corporate Climate Change Leadership Award: Crombie REIT – Avalon Mall
  • Community Climate Change Leadership Award: Dr. Sean McGrath, For A New Earth (FANE) 

Innovative Housing Design Awards

  • Stella’s Circle
  • Choices for Youth

Heritage Awards

  • 156 Gower Street
  • 8 Military Road, St. Thomas’ Anglican Church

2023 Tourism Awards

  • Tourism Excellence Award: HOLD FAST Festival
  • The Legend Award: Quidi Vidi Brewery
  • The Destination St. John’s Award of Distinction: 2023 Canadian Women in Ocean Industries Leadership (CWOIL) Conference

2023 Volunteer of the Year

  • Youth Volunteer of the Year: Emmett Cochran
  • Adult/Senior Volunteer of the Year: Alick Tsui
  • Group Volunteer of the Year: Street Reach Volunteer Program (Thrive)
