City announces recipients of civic awards at 2024 Applause Awards Gala; Gushue wins team of the year

The City of St. John’s presented its civic awards at a gala event at the St. John’s Convention Centre.

“The City is proud to honour the remarkable contributions of our community with a range of awards, spotlighting excellence of individuals, groups and organizations,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “On behalf of Council, I extend my congratulations to all nominees and recipients. You have all made a lasting impact on our community.”

Awards presented include:

Senior of the Year

Dr. Steven Wolinetz

Youth of the Year

Junior Youth of the Year – Alexis MacDonald

Senior Youth of the Year – Sheza Chowdhury

2023 Athletes of the Year Awards

Marg Davis Award for Female Athlete of the Year: Kate Bazeley, Athletics

Tom “Dynamite” Dunn Award for Male Athlete of the Year: James Clarke, Rugby

Team of the Year – Team Gushue, Curling

Climate Change Leadership Awards

Corporate Climate Change Leadership Award: Crombie REIT – Avalon Mall

Community Climate Change Leadership Award: Dr. Sean McGrath, For A New Earth (FANE)

Innovative Housing Design Awards

Stella’s Circle

Choices for Youth

Heritage Awards

156 Gower Street

8 Military Road, St. Thomas’ Anglican Church

2023 Tourism Awards

Tourism Excellence Award: HOLD FAST Festival

The Legend Award: Quidi Vidi Brewery

The Destination St. John’s Award of Distinction: 2023 Canadian Women in Ocean Industries Leadership (CWOIL) Conference

2023 Volunteer of the Year