City announces recipients of civic awards at 2024 Applause Awards Gala; Gushue wins team of the year

The City of St. John’s presented its civic awards at a gala event at the St. John’s Convention Centre.
“The City is proud to honour the remarkable contributions of our community with a range of awards, spotlighting excellence of individuals, groups and organizations,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “On behalf of Council, I extend my congratulations to all nominees and recipients. You have all made a lasting impact on our community.”
Awards presented include:
Senior of the Year
- Dr. Steven Wolinetz
Youth of the Year
- Junior Youth of the Year – Alexis MacDonald
- Senior Youth of the Year – Sheza Chowdhury
2023 Athletes of the Year Awards
- Marg Davis Award for Female Athlete of the Year: Kate Bazeley, Athletics
- Tom “Dynamite” Dunn Award for Male Athlete of the Year: James Clarke, Rugby
- Team of the Year – Team Gushue, Curling
Climate Change Leadership Awards
- Corporate Climate Change Leadership Award: Crombie REIT – Avalon Mall
- Community Climate Change Leadership Award: Dr. Sean McGrath, For A New Earth (FANE)
Innovative Housing Design Awards
- Stella’s Circle
- Choices for Youth
Heritage Awards
- 156 Gower Street
- 8 Military Road, St. Thomas’ Anglican Church
2023 Tourism Awards
- Tourism Excellence Award: HOLD FAST Festival
- The Legend Award: Quidi Vidi Brewery
- The Destination St. John’s Award of Distinction: 2023 Canadian Women in Ocean Industries Leadership (CWOIL) Conference
2023 Volunteer of the Year
- Youth Volunteer of the Year: Emmett Cochran
- Adult/Senior Volunteer of the Year: Alick Tsui
- Group Volunteer of the Year: Street Reach Volunteer Program (Thrive)