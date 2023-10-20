Channel-Port Aux Basques RCMP investigating two recent thefts

RCMP in Port aux Basques are investigating two recently reported thefts and are seeking assistance from the public.

On October 13, 2023, police received a report of an overnight theft that occurred sometime between the evening of October 12 and the morning of October 13, 2023. Twenty-one bundles of roofing shingles were stolen from a commercial structure on Route 408 in Cape Ray.

On October 12, 2023, police received a report of a theft of a number of items from Matador Mining located on Gold Mine Road in Isle Aux Morts. The theft could have occurred anytime since June 2023. The following items were stolen from the property:

A white Unique brand propane range/stove

A white 24-inch GE brand refrigerator

Sections of counter tops

Shelving units

A bathroom vanity

Two electric wall mounted heaters

Three Kool King brand 35-pint dehumidifiers

Various small kitchen appliances and cutlery

Plastic folding kitchen tables

A number of folding plastic kitchen chairs

The investigations are continuing.

Anyone having knowledge of either of these crimes, the persons responsible, or the location of stolen property is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.