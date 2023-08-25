Changes to Front Entrance of Health Sciences Centre

Beginning today there will a change to traffic flow at the front entrance of the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

The change is related to the ongoing Emergency Department redevelopment project.

The right lane in front of the main entrance will become a dedicated drop off lane with designated accessible drop off locations. The left lane in front of the main entrance will become a designated thoroughfare lane.

The parking ticket kiosk at the front entrance will be exit only and the area in front of the main entrance will be for emergency vehicles only and will have designated lanes and parking for these vehicles which will be indicated by signage and road painting.

Barriers and signage will be in place and is anticipated to be completed by September 1. This change will be place for approximately two years.