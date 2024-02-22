CFUW planning annual Great Big Book Sale

The CFUW St. John’s Club will be holding its annual Great Big Book Sale next month.

Donations of books will be accepted from February 24 to March 12 and the sale will run from March 21 to 23.

Over the years, scholarships for women attending post-secondary institutions have been the main focus.

The group has also supported other projects such as “New Beginnings Baskets” for women leaving a shelter, community meals to feed the needy, and food bank support for university students.

Year over year proceeds have been growing. This has led to CFUW St. John’s Club finding more funds for Community Outreach projects.