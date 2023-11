Today there will be a celebration at the Quinlan Brothers Processing Plant in Bay de Verde.

The celebration will mark the commencement of processing Grieg salmon at the facility.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Lucy Stoyles will join partners Quinlan Brothers Ltd. and Grieg Seafood Newfoundland for the event.

The event will take place at the processing plant in Bay de Verde beginning at 11:00 a.m.