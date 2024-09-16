Celebrate Seniors Day October 3

Seniors and older adults are invited to celebrate Seniors Day on October 3. Join the celebration at this free event with information booths, light refreshments, prize draws and entertainment by the Salt Beef Junkies. The event will take place at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre from noon to 3:30 p.m. No registration is required and event is first come, first served. Parking is limited.

Metrobus is offering Seniors Ride Free Day on October 3 for anyone over the age of 65 including the GoBus and Community Bus.

If you require accommodations to participate or have dietary restrictions we should be aware of, please contact Robyn Dobbin at [email protected] or 709-576-8411.

On October 1 there will be a flag raising at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall to recognize National Seniors Day and United Nations International Day of Older Persons and there will be also a proclamation during the City Council meeting at 3 p.m.