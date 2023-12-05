Causeway reopening for Christmas

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

People who travel between Clarenville and Shoal Harbour are getting an early Christmas gift this year. This weekend, the causeway between the two communities was opened briefly for the annual Santa Clause Parade, and will reopen permanently this coming Friday.

Clarenville Mayor, John Pickett, says structural issues were identified back in 2018. There have been periods where traffic was reduced to one lane with weight restrictions, but in April 2023 the bridge was closed completely. The work caused issues for drivers, as well as some businesses.

The project cost $3.8 million shared equally between three levels of government.