Case of firefighter charged with sexual assault called in court

A high-ranking firefighter in the St. John’s Regional Fire Department charged with sexually assaulting a teenaged girl had his case called in provincial court today.

Ron Pomeroy wasn’t in the courtroom for proceedings — his first court date — but he was represented by his lawyer Stephen Orr. Prosecutor Richard Deveau indicated the Crown is proceeding by way of indictment, meaning Pomeroy will face a harsher penalty if convicted.

Lawyers agreed to set the case over to March to allow time for the defence to review disclosure.

The 52-year-old Pomeroy is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The counts are in connection with an incident that allegedly happened in the spring of 2023 when the girl was 17 years old.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department Chief Sherry Colford indicated earlier this month that she will not be commenting on the case while it’s in court.