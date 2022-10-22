Post Views: 0
Captain Canada comic book artist Danny Bulanadi passes away at 76

By Web Team 4 hours ago

A comic book artist with a special connection to this province passed away last week at the age of 76. 

Danny Bulanadi is remembered here for bringing Captain Canada and Captain Newfoundland to life for Geoff Stirling and The Newfoundland Herald.

