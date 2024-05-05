Capital city hosting 2025 East Coast Music Awards

It’s official. The province has announced St. John’s will host next year’s East Coast Music Awards.

The provincial is providing a total of $300,000 through Celebrate NL and the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, and the City of St. John’s is contributing $200,000. The awards and associated events will take place from May 7-11, 2025. The five-day event will offer musical showcases, special events, seminars and industry gatherings.

“Thousands of participants and industry professionals will come to Newfoundland and Labrador to attend the East Coast Music Awards,” says tourism minister Steve Crocker. “Our tourism and hospitality operators will also feel the residual economic benefits coming to St. John’s over the course of the event.”

The East Coast Music Awards attract industry professionals, talent buyers, media and record labels from around the world. The 2025 Export Buyers Program expects in excess of 120 Canadian and International talent buyers to Newfoundland and Labrador.