Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Corner Brook as weather triggers multiple TCH collisions

Corner Brook RCMPa are responding to multiple crashes on the Trans-Canada Highway between Pasadena and Corner Brook. Roads are snow covered and slippery with white out conditions. Unnecessary travel should be avoided at this time.

Meanwhile, Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Corner Brook because of inclement weather and snow. A red service alert means that it’s suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.

Alerts will be posted to Canada Post’s Delivery service alerts webpage, which lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

Residents are encouraged to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for mail carriers when service resumes.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).