With the new Corner Brook hospital expected to open within weeks, the cafeteria at the current Western Memorial Regional Hospital will be closing effective May 12.

After that time, food and beverage options will be available in vending machines until Sunday, June 2.

Food services for inpatients will continue to be provided.

This closure is to allow time for staff training and the cafeteria set up at the new Western Memorial Regional Hospital which will open on Sunday, June 2.