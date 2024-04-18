Justice News

C.B.S. lawyer accused of sexual assault testifies at trial

Posted: April 18, 2024 7:56 pm
By Rosie Mullaley



The Conception Bay South lawyer accused of sexually assaulting a former female client took the stand at his trial today.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley was there, a warning that some information may be disturbing.

