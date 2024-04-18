C.B.S. lawyer accused of sexual assault testifies at trial

The Conception Bay South lawyer accused of sexually assaulting a former female client took the stand at his trial today.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley was there, a warning that some information may be disturbing.
The Supreme Court heard the facts this week in what happened the night Chantel John…
The opposition is raising concerns about a series of photos that shows damaged walls, garbage,…
Two new health care centres are under construction in the metro region to ease pressures…
The Wahl Show
Go Nitro
NTV News : First Edition