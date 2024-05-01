Police investigating theft of dirt bike

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of a dirt bike that was stolen from a residence in Port au Port East. On April 16, police received the report. The dirt bike was taken from an exterior shed on the owner’s property on Oceanview Drive sometime between the evening of April 14 and the morning of April 15.

The bike is a 2002 Yamaha TTR 250 four-stroke. It is blue in colour and is missing the plastic covering of the gas tank. The muffler has been painted black and the kick stand is secured in place by a piece of rope.

Local efforts to locate the dirt bike, including the deployment of RCMP Police Dog Services when the theft was reported, have been exhausted. Bay St. George RCMP asks anyone having information about this crime, the person(s) responsible, or the current location of the dirt bike to contact the detachment at 709-643-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.