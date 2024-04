Jim McKenna has been elected in the district of Fogo Island – Cape Freels. With all 55 polls now reporting, the Progressive Conservative candidate has received 3290 votes. Dana Blackmore of the Liberal Party garnered 2244 votes, and Jim GIll had 169 votes with the NDP.

The district of Fogo Island – Cape Freels runs from Hare Bay in the south, to Fogo Island in the north. The byelection was called after former MHA,and Liberal cabinet minister Derrick Bragg, died in January.