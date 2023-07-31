Busy weekend province-wide for SAR

Search and Rescue teams from across the province worked together this weekend to respond to several calls. In the Stephenville area, two teens had to be rescued from a river where they were swimming following a rain storm. There was also a tragedy, when a man fishing near Random Island overturn his boat. Search and Rescue in Holyrood also responded to a call, after two tourists went missing.
The provincial coordinator for Search and Rescue says the high number of incidents comes as more and more people are on the water for summer recreation. They’re encouraging everyone to wear a personal flotation device.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the AuthorColleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
You Might also like
-
Opposition says opioid crisis needs a multi-faceted response from governmentBy Web Team — 4 mins ago
Opposition leader David Brazil says the rising numbers of of addiction in this province needs a multi-faceted approach to prevent drug overdose deaths. Tina Olivero, whose son died of a drug overdose in St. John’s over the weekend, shared Ben’s story on social media and is calling for immediate action to help save other lives.
“My deepest condolences extend to the Olivero family and all those who have suffered immense loss due to opioid overdoses in our province,” said Brazil. “Increasing enforcement and cracking down on the flow of illicit drugs into our province are just pieces of the larger puzzle in what is a complex, multi-faceted issue like drug addiction in our province.”
Brazil says the RNC and RCMP must put an even greater focus on seeking out the root of the illicit drug supply into Newfoundland and Labrador.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley spoke with Tina Olivero this morning and will have a full report on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 0
-
Siochana to headline Regatta Eve concertBy Web Team — 23 mins ago
The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee has announced a Regatta Eve Concert for Tuesday, Aug. 1. The lineup features School of Rock (5-5:45 p..m.); Old Contemporaries (6-7:15 p.m.) and Siochana (7:30-9 p.m.).
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the shores of Quidi Vidi on Regatta Eve to share in the excitement of the coming 205th Royal St. John’s Regatta,” says Royal St. John’s Committee President, Noelle Kennell- Thomas. “Being pond side on Regatta Eve has become a part of many rowers, vendors and spectators’ Regatta week tradition. Feeling the air of anticipation, sampling some of the delicious food truck offerings, and playful banter amongst friends as to whether the races will be a go or not, will be made all the more special this year with music from talented local artists. Many thanks to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for supporting this exciting and fun community event,” Kennell-Thomas added.
Metrobus will operate its load and go service between Confederation Building and Dominion, Kings Bridge Road between 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. Accessible Metrobuses available.
The Royal St. John’s Regatta is pleased to partner with Inclusion NL once again this year. Inclusion NL will provide the following services:
– Volunteer support available at Inclusion NL Tent
– Large Print version of Race Day schedule
– Toll Free Number to call with accessibility inquires: 1-844-517-1376
– Text Number to Contact: 709-697-3323
– Golf Cart transportation provided by Bally Haly Country Club available from Kings Bridge Road bus stop to Quidi Vidi Lake
The 205th Royal St. John’s Regatta is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2 (weather permitting).Post Views: 21
-
Several impaired driving offences in Labrador West over the weekendBy Marykate O'Neill — 6 hours ago
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Labrador West were kept busy during the weekend with several impaired drivers.
In the early morning hours of July 29, officers conducted a roadside checkpoint in Wabush following local Regatta Day celebrations. A male driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and after failing a roadside screening device, was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples twice the legal limit.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, a patrol member observed a vehicle being operated erratically in Labrador City with no tail or headlights illuminated. A traffic stop was initiated, whereby the officer observed signs of impairment by alcohol. The roadside screening device was administered, resulting in the male receiving a 7 day driving suspension.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. that same evening, police received call that a vehicle had struck a light pole in Labrador City and left the area. Upon responding, officers noted substantial damage to the light pole which was now laying buckled across a driveway, with parts of the pole and vehicle scattered throughout the roadway. The vehicle was located in a driveway not far from the area. A follow up investigation resulted in the driver providing breath samples twice the legal limit.
All drivers had their driver’s license seized or suspended and vehicles impounded.Post Views: 194