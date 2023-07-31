Busy weekend province-wide for SAR

Opposition leader David Brazil says the rising numbers of of addiction in this province needs a multi-faceted approach to prevent drug overdose deaths. Tina Olivero, whose son died of a drug overdose in St. John’s over the weekend, shared Ben’s story on social media and is calling for immediate action to help save other lives.

“My deepest condolences extend to the Olivero family and all those who have suffered immense loss due to opioid overdoses in our province,” said Brazil. “Increasing enforcement and cracking down on the flow of illicit drugs into our province are just pieces of the larger puzzle in what is a complex, multi-faceted issue like drug addiction in our province.”

Brazil says the RNC and RCMP must put an even greater focus on seeking out the root of the illicit drug supply into Newfoundland and Labrador.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley spoke with Tina Olivero this morning and will have a full report on the NTV Evening Newshour.