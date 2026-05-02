Dozens rally against development at historic Battery property

News May 2nd, 2026

Dozens gathered in the Battery on Saturday, raising their voices against plans that could dramatically change the landscape of the neighbourhood.

At the heart of the controversy is the property known as “Limeville,” located at 34 Battery Road. The site, rich in history and natural beauty, is now facing the possibility of demolition to make way for a new housing development. Erin Callahan St John, one of the organizers of the group advocating to protect what they call the gateway to the Battery, has been helping lead the effort.

Advocates say the issue goes beyond just this one property. They point to broader concerns, including the selling off of the MUN Signal Hill campus and the Johnson Geo Centre. Several provincial and city officials were on hand Saturday afternoon to listen to residents’ concerns.

St. John’s City Councillor Tom Davis, who serves as the lead for heritage, says the city has limited control over development on private land. He notes that one of the challenges with this project is that the property was already zoned R3.

Meanwhile, the NDP MHA for St. John’s East–Quidi Vidi has written a letter encouraging city council to hold a public meeting. The goal is to provide residents with an opportunity to engage in open and transparent dialogue with the city. The MHA says the consequences of this proposal would extend far beyond the property line.

We will have more details on the NTV Sunday Evening Newshour at 6:00PM.