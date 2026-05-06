Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program supporting agricultural growth and food security

Business, Nature, News May 6th, 2026

Applications are open for the 2026-27 Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program to support new and established farmers who are growing Newfoundland and Labrador’s agriculture and agrifoods sectors.

Budget 2026 is investing nearly $3.3 million into the Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program – an additional $1 million over previous years – to help farmers and producers invest in agriculture infrastructure, land development and new technologies.

Synthetic fertilizer from an approved commercial retail supplier will continue to be eligible for reimbursement at 50 per cent of the cost in 2026-27.

This year, eligible farmers may also apply for the bulk limestone program through the Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program.

Separate applications for Land Development, Agriculture Infrastructure, and the provincial Limestone Program are available here. The deadline to apply is May 25, 2026.

To apply for the Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program, farmers and producers must have reported a minimum of $15,000 in eligible agriculture sales in one of the last three years or qualify as a new entrant.

To encourage and support new farmers in the industry, new entrants can qualify for up to $20,000 in funding under the Agriculture Infrastructure Program.

Funding priority for the Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program is given to projects that enhance food self-sufficiency, increase agricultural growth, or increase secondary processing of food products.

For more information, call 709-637-2077 or email PAAP@gov.nl.ca.