Boxing Day sees flurries and showers over western and central parts of the Island

A cold front will slowly meander across the province today and into tonight. As the front nears the West Coast, it will spark off some flurries or light snow (higher terrain) along with some rain showers. Areas of Central will also see a few flurries, or showers, later this morning and this afternoon. Beyond that, no major weather is in the forecast today.
Temperature-wise today, we are looking at highs in the single digits above freezing for all but the highest terrain on the Island and single digits below freezing in most of Labrador.
Wind speeds will be higher than Monday, from the west at roughly 20-40 km/h. Locally higher speeds and gusts will be found along the Gulf of St. Lawrence near the Strait of Belle Isle and in parts of western Labrador.