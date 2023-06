A body has reportedly been recovered from the harbour in Harbour Grace.

NTV has learned that the body was pulled from the water before 7:00AM this morning near the construction site of the harbour’s new wharf, off Water Street.

Police have confirmed it’s not a criminal matter. Occupational Health and Safety representatives are also on the scene investigating.

Emergency crews were at the scene, including members of the Harbour Grace volunteer fire department, who recovered the body.