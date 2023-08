Team Newfoundland and Labrador improved its record to 4-1 at the national under-16 girls baseball championship in Prince Edward Island.

Led by a strong pitching performance from Jaida Lee, the talented club dominated Manitoba in a 10-0 win. They play Team Quebec in the semifinals Monday afternoon.

It has been a big week for Team NL with wins against the country’s best young talent.

A win in the semifinals guarantees the club a medal at the Canadian Championship.