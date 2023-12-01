Bell Let’s Talk provides grant to support the Burin Peninsula mental health and addictions campaign

The Burin Peninsula Health Care Foundation (BPHCF) has received a $25,000 grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund to support its mental health and addictions campaign.



The BPHCF is working to both increase access to and expand program delivery of mental health and addictions services for residents living in remote and rural communities on the Burin Peninsula. The BPHCF’s campaign has expanded by virtually connecting students Grades K-12 to walk-in clinics and mental health care services within Eastern Health, creating therapeutic spaces or “comfort coves” within each school that promote positive mental health and well-being and increasing training for staff.



“Training our youth and educators is an important piece in preventative care. With the support of initiatives like Bell Let’s Talk, we are able to care for our communities, and continue to grow our programming for our local residents,” said Loretta Lewis, Chair of the Burin Peninsula Health Care Foundation.



The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant will allow BPHCF to enhance mental health and addictions supports in the community by offering free training in mental health and suicide awareness to teachers, guidance counsellors, students and local community led groups. This training includes: Assessing for Suicide in Kids (ASK), ASIST Training, Safe TALK Training and Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training.



