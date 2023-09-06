Bay Roberts RCMP seeking the public’s assistance in locating white van

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Bay Roberts are looking for assistance from the public in locating a white van.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the RCMP are looking for a white van, similar in style to a Ford Econoline, last seen in the area of Pickett’s Road in Bay Roberts around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Anyone with any information on the location of this van, or anyone who sees the vehicle, is asked to call the Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).