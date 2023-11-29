Bathrooms at Bannerman Park closed until further notice

The City of St. John’s says the bathrooms located at Bannerman Park are closed until further notice. The closure is necessary due to increased incidences of vandalism and misuse which has resulted in damage to the plumbing and hardware.

Recognizing the importance of bathroom facilities for the nearby encampment, the City of St. John’s has reached out to the provincial government to request port-a-potties be placed on the Colonial Building grounds. According to the city, the Bannerman Park bathrooms have become inaccessible due to the current conditions which pose a significant health and safety issue for residents and staff. Some examples of the misuse and vandalism include needles and garbage being flushed and clogging the toilets, human waste on the floor, toilets being dislodged and soap dispensers being removed or damaged.

To discuss the closure of the bathrooms, a media availability will be held with Mayor Danny Breen at 1 p.m. on the fourth floor of City Hall.