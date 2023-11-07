Bail hearing set for man charged with break-in, sexual assault

A man who was hunted by police for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house in St. John’s and sexually assaulting her, is looking to get out of jail.

Kordell Dixon was brought before a judge today in provincial court, where he was led into the courtroom in handcuffs.

Lawyers agreed to schedule Dixon’s bail hearing for tomorrow afternoon.

The 26-year-old Dixon faces numerous charges, including break and enter, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and breaching several court orders.

Many of the charges stem from an incident that happened Saturday, Nov. 4 when Dixon reportedly forced his way into a St. John’s home. Once inside, police say, he attacked a 25-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital. Police say Dixon and the complainant know each other.

The RNC had issued an arrest warrant for Dixon at that time. He was found in Goulds yesterday and was taken into custody.