Backstage Pass: ‘Let’s Dance’

“Let’s Dance!” from Terra Bruce Productions has taken over the stage at the Holy Heart Theatre this week. Amanda Mews brings us the Backstage Pass.
You Might also like
-
Province launching travelling mobile health clinicsBy David Salter — 6 hours ago
In an ongoing effort to help those in need of primary health care, government today announced it is purchasing two mobile health care vehicles that will service various regions of the province. NTV’s David Salter has more in this report.Post Views: 60
-
Chief Medical Officer agrees with Covid-19 booster recommendationBy Michael Connors — 6 hours ago
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended that Canadians get another Covid-19 booster in the fall. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill spoke with the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and has this story.Post Views: 83
-
Flat Bay prepares for annual powwowBy Don Bradshaw — 6 hours ago
Thousands of people are expected to converge on a tiny field in western Newfoundland this weekend for what has become one of the largest celebrations of Mi’maq culture in Atlantic Canada. NTV’s Don Bradshaw explains.Post Views: 60