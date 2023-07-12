News

Backstage Pass: ‘Let’s Dance’

By Amanda Mews
Published on July 12, 2023 at 4:52 pm
Updated on July 12, 2023 8:12 pm

“Let’s Dance!” from Terra Bruce Productions has taken over the stage at the Holy Heart Theatre this week. Amanda Mews brings us the Backstage Pass.

