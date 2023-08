Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill





As students prepare for the return to class, inflation has made back-to-school shopping much more expensive.

The Youth 2000 Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor is helping to provide school supplies for families who need it. For September, they expect the need to be greater than ever. The group is encouraging organizations and individuals to help out with the effort over the next couple of weeks. NTV’s Colleen Lewis has this story.