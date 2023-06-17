Avalon Motorcycle Ride for Dad returns

The chilly June morning didn’t stop dozens of motorcyclists from coming out for a good cause – and what better time to support the fight against a disease that impacts many men in Newfoundland and Labrador than Father’s Day weekend?

The Avalon Motorcycle Ride for Dad took place this morning in St. John’s. Drivers met at the Newfoundland Power building on Kenmount Road before hitting the road .

Since 2007 the annual Avalon Motorcycle Ride for Dad event has raised money in support of prostate cancer research and awareness, raising more than 1.8 million dollars. The organization says the money stays to benefit the communities where it is raised. Across the country Ride for Dad has raised more than 39 million dollars to date.

NTV’s Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr was among the riders at this morning’s event. He says it’s important to him to support other dads in the province in this fight and to help raise awareness.

Co-Chair Jim Giles says today’s event is also a chance to remind the community about the importance of early detection. “If detected early, the five-year survival rate is extremely high. Detected late, it can be a different story.”

He says it just takes a blood test.

Giles says many charities didn’t make it through the pandemic, but their organization was one of the lucky ones, though it wasn’t easy.

Ride for Dad events also took place in Gander, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Lakeland, Moncton, Niagara and Saskatoon today.

