Avalon Mall owners reverse decision to ban Salvation Army kettle campaign next year



It’s been the source of heated debate, as word spread that this would be the last year the Salvation Army would allowed to fundraise at the Avalon Mall. But now, that decision is being walked back.

This week, the company that owns the Avalon Mall, Crombie, a real estate investment trust company, told the CBC in a statement that it would no longer be partnering with any organizations that are affiliated with religion.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Crombie sent out a release to say they have heard from members of the community and now they have decided to continue working the Salvation Army for future holiday seasons.