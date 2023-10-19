Auditor General delivers report on MUN

The AG has delivered her report on Memorial University to the Government. The province had asked for a full review of spending at MUN in April of 2022. Denise Hanrahan was tasked with delving into how taxpayer money is spent, in order to provide insight to the province on how it subsidizes the post secondary institution. The report was delivered today to the departments of finance and education. A government spokesperson says it will be reviewed before being released to the public. The report will help inform the province on next steps and possible changes to the Auditor General act. Memorial University is one of the most heavily subsidized universities in the country.