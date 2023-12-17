Atmospheric River takes aim at Newfoundland this week

A frontal boundary will set up shop over the Island for much of the upcoming work week. This will bring heavy rain and the potential for widespread flooding and road washout to parts of southern and western Newfoundland between late Monday night and Thursday or early Friday. The flood threat will be higher later in the week once the rain can fall, runoff, and start filling up creeks and streams and/or running over frozen ground.
The rain will change to snow from north to south and west to east between Thursday and Friday. And this may make travel difficult later in the week. I’ll have more details later this week, but tonight I think focusing on the rain is more important.
Full forecast details are in the video above!