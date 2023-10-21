At least one taken to hospital following collision at busy St. John’s intersection

At least one person was taken to hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kenmount Road and Mount Carson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. following a near head-on collision involving two sedans. One vehicle sustained extensive damage while the second was moderately damaged.

At least one person was taken to hospital following the collision. A second individual was assessed at the scene but it was unclear at the time if they would require transport to hospital. It was reported that no injuries were believed to be serious.

Traffic around the scene was slowed in multiple directions as personnel attended the scene, and while the damaged vehicles were removed.