ArtsNL and Equinor announce 2023 Equinor ArtsSmarts Scholarship recipient

Posted: October 31, 2023 9:58 am
Recently, ArtsNL and Equinor Canada announced the 2023 Equinor ArtsSmarts Scholarship recipient.

Gray Parsons of St. John’s has been awarded the Equinor ArtsSmarts Scholarship this year.

The scholarship of $2,500 is awarded to a Newfoundland and Labrador high school student who enrolls full-time in a degree or diploma program at a recognized publicly funded Canadian university, college, or post-secondary institution specific to education in the arts.

The scholarship was established as part of Equinor’s partnership with ArtsSmarts, and ongoing commitment to arts and cultural development in the province.

A graduate of Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John’s, Parsons was accepted to the National Circus School after a four-day audition in Montreal.

