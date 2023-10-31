ArtsNL and Equinor announce 2023 Equinor ArtsSmarts Scholarship recipient

Recently, ArtsNL and Equinor Canada announced the 2023 Equinor ArtsSmarts Scholarship recipient.

Gray Parsons of St. John’s has been awarded the Equinor ArtsSmarts Scholarship this year.

The scholarship of $2,500 is awarded to a Newfoundland and Labrador high school student who enrolls full-time in a degree or diploma program at a recognized publicly funded Canadian university, college, or post-secondary institution specific to education in the arts.

The scholarship was established as part of Equinor’s partnership with ArtsSmarts, and ongoing commitment to arts and cultural development in the province.

A graduate of Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John’s, Parsons was accepted to the National Circus School after a four-day audition in Montreal.