Province remembers music legend Ron Hynes on 10th anniversary of his passing

He was known as The Man of a Thousand Songs.

Ron Hynes’ poetic lyrics captured hope and heartbreak, through songs like Atlantic Blue and St. John’s Waltz. For over four decades, he was among our greatest singer-songwriters.

On Nov. 19, 2015, the beloved artist lost his battle with cancer at age 64. Fittingly, part of the capital city lost power that night, perhaps a moment to sit with the darkness of his loss.

Hynes’ legacy – the catalogue of songs that serve as a soundtrack to life in this province – lives on.

He was a founding member of the Wonderful Grand Band in the late 1970s – spawning a popular CBC variety show and, with it, a cult-like following.

His musical repertoire made him a giant within the industry, and the accolades followed – a seven-time East Coast Music Award winner, Juno and CCMA nominee. Memorial University awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Letters in 2002 and, still today, 10 years after his death, Ron Hynes’ music resonates with many.

Perhaps his own lyrics say it best – Godspeed.