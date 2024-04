Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest wanted woman, 25-year-old Tenesh Tshakapesh. Tshakapesh is wanted on two separate warrants, in relation to charges of:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Failure to comply with release order conditions

Failure to comply with probation order conditions

Anyone with any information on the current location of Tenesh Tshakapesh is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.