The RCMP in Clarenville is looking to arrest 39-year-old Steven Smith.

Smith is wanted in relation to charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, impaired operation, dangerous operation and flight from police.

Anyone having information about the current location of Steven Smith is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).