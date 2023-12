The RCMP in Ferryland is looking to arrest 33-year-old Michael Burton Nickerson who is wanted on a number of charges.

Nickerson is charged with aggravated assault, overcoming resistance (choking), forcible confinement, and mischief.

Anyone having information about his current location is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP at 709-432-2440 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).