Arrest Warrant Issued for Marcus Peters of Sheshatshiu

The RCMP is looking for 19-year-old Marcus Peters of Sheshatshiu, who is actively evading police.

Peters is wanted for multiple charges of failing to comply with release order conditions which were put in place in relation to a number of violent offences, including a number of assaults, resisting arrest and forceable confinement.

The RCMP is requesting that anyone with information on the current location of Marcus Peters to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.