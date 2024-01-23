Arctic air settles in tonight but starts to move out on Wednesday

The bitterly cold airmass settling in across the region tonight will bring some of the coldest air of the season to many locations. Wind chills will be in the minus 20s, minus 30, and in some areas, minus 40s overnight into Wednesday morning. The silver lining is that it starts to move out as quickly as the cold air comes in. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon recover into the minus teens and rise further for Thursday as we get a brief stint of mild air to move in.
I reviewed all the details in tonight’s forecast from the NTV Evening News Hour.