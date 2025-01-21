Applications Open for Fire Protection Vehicles and Equipment Funding Programs

The Fire Services Division of the Department of Justice and Public Safety is advising that applications are now being accepted for the Fire Protection Vehicle and Equipment Funding Programs.

The Fire Protection Vehicle and Equipment Funding Programs provide funding flexibility for municipalities and LSDs to purchase vehicles and equipment through cost-shared funding criteria.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, March 31.

Vehicles eligible under this fixed cost-shared contribution include pumpers, pumper rescues, aerials, tankers, or rescue vehicles.

Eligible equipment includes portable pumps, self-contained breathing apparatus, cylinders, hoses, nozzles, personal protective equipment such as bunker clothing, rubber boots, gloves, helmets, and hoods, extrication tools, communication equipment, thermal imaging cameras, air compressors/purification systems, fill/fragmentation systems, cascade systems, and ladders.