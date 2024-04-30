Applications Open for Accessible Vehicle Funding

Paul Pike, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Status of Persons with Disabilities, is announcing a call for applications for the 2024-25 Accessible Vehicle Funding program.

Budget 2024 includes an investment of $350,000 for Accessible Vehicle Funding for 2024-25. This aligns with the Provincial Government’s continued commitment to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities which contributes to meaningful community participation, inclusion and overall well-being.

Grants under Accessible Vehicle Funding are available to eligible individuals and families looking to acquire or adapt personal vehicles for accessibility. Eligible applicants can receive up to $50,000 funding for accessibility related vehicle modifications.

Guidelines and applications for 2024-25 Accessible Vehicle Funding are available here. The application deadline is June 30, 2024.

Further to the information available on the department’s website, alternate formats are available upon request by calling toll-free 1-888-729-6279 or emailing [email protected]. Video Relay Service calls are welcome.