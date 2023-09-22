AppleFest kicks off today in Port Blandford

The Town of Port Blandford is celebrating its 5th Annual AppleFest this weekend.

Opening ceremonies kick off tonight with apple tree planting and live entertainment from Appie’s Local Jam.

On Saturday, the Municipal Park will be bustling with events starting at 10am including the Apple Orchard Market and kids and family activities. Saturday evening is the ‘all things apple supper’ at the Royal Canadian Legion followed by a concert in the park featuring Big Jib, Justin Fancy and the Black Sheep.

The final day Sunday will feature a classic car show, a horseshoe tournament, drive in bingo and a drive in movie.

For a full list of events visit the AppleFest Port Blandford Facebook page.