Apparent hit-and-run collision sends one to hospital

One person was sent to hospital following an apparent hit-and-run collision near Mundy Pond on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision, at the intersection of Mundy Pond Road and Murphy’s Lane, shortly before 3:30 p.m.. When personnel arrived they found a damaged sedan in the middle of the road. The driver of a second vehicle that was involved reportedly fled the scene of the incident.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, not believed to be serious.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating the circumstances around the collision. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.