Another wet commute ahead this morning

Across Newfoundland, roads are mostly wet. There are areas of fog on the Burin Peninsula and Avalon Peninsula.

In Labrador, roads are dry in western areas and wet in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area.

Due to operational requirements, the MV Leif Ericson operating mode has been changed from Port aux Basques to North Sydney this morning.

The MV Beaumont Hamel has been relocated to another service leaving Bell Island with just the MV Legionnaire this morning. The M/V Veteran will depart Fogo Island at 7:00 a.m. with regular traffic and depart Farewell at 8:00 a.m. for Lewisporte for mandatory maintenance and inspections. M/V Beaumont Hamel will take over M/V Veteran’s schedule. Other provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airpot, PAL Airlines flight PB922 from Gander is delayed. Air Canada flight AC1572 from Toronto is delayed and Air Canada flight AC1573 to Toronto is delayed. There are no delays at the Gander International Airport or the Deer Lake Regional Airport.