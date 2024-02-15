All crew rescued from grounded Cape Cordell fishing vessel

It was good news for the 3 crew members on board a fishing trawler that ran aground near Fortune during treacherous winter storm conditions early Wednesday morning.

After more than 12 hours of efforts by the Canadian Coast Guard and local supports on land including the Fortune Volunteer Fire Department, the crew decided to abandon the vessel and were safely brought to shore.

Coast Guard credits firefighters who wore dry suits and managed to get out to the vessel which had been deeply grounded in the tide during a major winter storm and pounding surf. The CCG Barrington Bay was on standby after an attempt at towing the Cape Cordell was abandoned.

It’s unclear what caused the vessel to run aground. CCG Environmental teams are now working on the effort to secure the vessel to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Images courtesy facebook: Courtney Marie