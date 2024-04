Today is Advance Polling Day in the district of Fogo Island-Cape Freels.

The Advance Polls will be open for the By-Election from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

There are four locations set up. The Recreation Centre in Carmanville, The Church of the Holy Spirit Hall at the Fogo Island Centre, Town Hall on Change Islands, and Jubilee United Church Hall in Wesleyville.