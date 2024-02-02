Actor Kevin Lewis dies at 81

Beloved Newfoundland and Labrador actor and director Kevin Lewis has passed away at the age of 81. Condolences have been pouring in from friends, family, and colleagues.

Lewis was involved in theatre since 1974 as both an actor and director. He dominated stages and classrooms for decades, influencing the lives of the many who acted with him in Labrador City, Montreal, Stephenville, Ferryland, and St. John’s.

There was a lot of tragedy in Lewis’s family life. He lost his wife Peggy, and later two sons, Chad and Kevin, to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Since Peggy’s death in 1991, friends and family organized the annual Peggy Lewis Memorial Walk to raise awareness and money for the disease.

The family will receive visitors at Kevin’s Celebration of Life on Sunday February 4 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the Spirit of Newfoundland Productions, 208 Gower Street.

Donations in Kevin’s memory can be made to Theatre Newfoundland and Labrador https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/theatre-newfoundland-labrador/